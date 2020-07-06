Kerala

Gold seized at Karipur

Air Customs officials at the Karipur airport seized 1.12 kg of gold worth more than ₹50 lakh from two passengers.

Silver-plated gold weighing 582 gm was found hidden in the pedal shaft of a bicycle brought by Mohammed Afsal of Kasaragod who reached Karipur on FlyDubai flight FZ8745 on Monday.

Sayyad Abdul Fayiz, another passenger from Kasaragod, was also held with 545 gm of gold compound hidden in his underwear. He reached Karipur from Dubai on Air India Express flight IX 1344 on Sunday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 11:00:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/gold-seized-at-karipur/article32006569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY