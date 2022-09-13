Gold seized at Calicut airport

Four gold capsules that were seized from a passenger at the Calicut airport. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MALAPPURAM: The police arrested a passenger at the Calicut airport and seized four capsules of gold compound weighing nearly 1 kg from him on Tuesday.

A police team detained Abdul Gafoor, 32, when he arrived on an Indigo flight 6E 1843 from Jeddah and recovered the gold capsules from him.

The police team zeroed in on Gafoor following a tip-off. He was taken to a hospital and X-rayed. He was found to have hidden the gold capsules in his rectum. The capsules weighed 995 grams. The police said it was the 58 th case of gold seizure by them in the last seven months at Karipur.