KANNUR

17 July 2020 00:57 IST

The Air Customs seized gold and electronic items worth over ₹45 lakh from four passengers who arrived from Sharjah at the Kannur International Airport on Thursday evening.

The officials seized 680 grams of gold worth ₹32.55 lakh and assorted high-end electronic goods worth of ₹12.82 lakh

Gold and materials were seized from Kasaragod residents, said an official.

