Gold recovered from airport, two held

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized over 2kg of smuggled gold from two different flights that arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two passengers identified as Noufal and Shyju, both natives of Kollam, were apprehended with alleged possession of 1,201.6 gms that is valued at ₹62.09 lakh.

A team led by R. Jayachandran, Assistant Commissioner, Air Intelligence, intercepted the passengers who arrived from Dubai in an Air India Express flight. Following X-ray examination of their baggage, the customs officials inspected some spring balances and pliers that aroused suspicion from among the passengers’ belongings.

Trending

While two spring balances were found to contain springs made of gold coated with silver, one gold rod each was concealed in the handles of two pliers.

In another case, the sleuths recovered gold weighing 934 gms worth nearly ₹43 lakh from an IndiGo flight. Acting on the basis of a tip-off, the officers recovered gold in paste form from a dust bin. The metal was found to be covered by a sanitary pad.