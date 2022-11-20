  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold recovered from airport, two held

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized over 2kg of smuggled gold from two different flights that arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday.

Two passengers identified as Noufal and Shyju, both natives of Kollam, were apprehended with alleged possession of 1,201.6 gms that is valued at ₹62.09 lakh.

A team led by R. Jayachandran, Assistant Commissioner, Air Intelligence, intercepted the passengers who arrived from Dubai in an Air India Express flight. Following X-ray examination of their baggage, the customs officials inspected some spring balances and pliers that aroused suspicion from among the passengers’ belongings.

While two spring balances were found to contain springs made of gold coated with silver, one gold rod each was concealed in the handles of two pliers.

In another case, the sleuths recovered gold weighing 934 gms worth nearly ₹43 lakh from an IndiGo flight. Acting on the basis of a tip-off, the officers recovered gold in paste form from a dust bin. The metal was found to be covered by a sanitary pad.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.