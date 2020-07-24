Gold ornaments, cash seized from Swapna’s bank locker

KOCHI

24 July 2020

Her counsel contends that she had received 5 kg of gold, ₹25 lakh as wedding gift

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized gold ornaments weighing around 1 kg and ₹1 crore in case from the bank lockers of Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

The details of the seizure were submitted by the investigating agency in the NIA Special Court on Friday while opposing the bail application of Swapna and Sandeep Nair, the two accused.

At the same time, the counsel for Swapna submitted that she was given gold ornaments weighing around 5kg and ₹25 lakh among other gifts during her wedding, 20 years ago. Her father was employed in the palace of a ruler of a gulf country and the royal family had sponsored the wedding as retirement gift to her father, he submitted.

The counsel for the NIA submitted that the Additional Solicitor General wished to appear in the case and the bail application shall be posted for next week. The court, which remanded the accused till August 21, posted the bail application for Wednesday.

The investigation agency also submitted that the custodial interrogation of the accused was required after analysing the digital evidences seized from them.

Medical help

Meanwhile, the court also ordered that Swapna be provided professional psychological support and medical treatment after she complained that she was facing a mental breakdown. On her request, the court also directed the jail authorities to make provisions for her to meet her children at intervals.

If the physical presence of the children could not be arranged due to the pandemic situation, facilities shall be arranged for her to interact with her children through video calls or videoconferencing, the court directed.

Charge against Customs

While stating that NIA officials had treated her well in custody, Swapna complained to the court that the Customs officials forced her to give some statements, which were factually incorrect. The court recorded the complaints raised by the accused.

The court also ordered that the materials seized by the investigation agency from the accused be removed to the State treasury in sealed envelops.