Gold mixed with chemicals to avoid detection seized from passenger at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
November 11, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thiruvananthapuram Air Intelligence Unit on Friday seized nearly 1 kg of gold from a passenger who arrived in the Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram Air India Express flight. The accused has been identified as Mohammed, hailing from Kasaragod.

According to R. Jayachandran, Assistant Commissioner, Air Intelligence, a total of 962 g of gold in the form of capsules was found to be concealed in his body. The gold, estimated to cost ₹49.5 lakh, was mixed with chemicals to avoid detection.

The accused, employed in Dubai, reportedly told the Intelligence officials that he was provided with flight tickets and ₹30,000 to ferry the gold to the capital. When the officials, whose suspicions were raised as the Kasaragod native choose to travel directly to Thiruvananthapuram, questioned him, the accused claimed that his father was admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and that his entire family was at the hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when the officials obtained his father’s mobile number and contacted him, the family was found to be in Kasaragod. Following this, detailed checks were conducted, during which the gold was recovered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app