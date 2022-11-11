Gold mixed with chemicals to avoid detection seized from passenger at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The Thiruvananthapuram Air Intelligence Unit on Friday seized nearly 1 kg of gold from a passenger who arrived in the Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram Air India Express flight. The accused has been identified as Mohammed, hailing from Kasaragod.

According to R. Jayachandran, Assistant Commissioner, Air Intelligence, a total of 962 g of gold in the form of capsules was found to be concealed in his body. The gold, estimated to cost ₹49.5 lakh, was mixed with chemicals to avoid detection.

The accused, employed in Dubai, reportedly told the Intelligence officials that he was provided with flight tickets and ₹30,000 to ferry the gold to the capital. When the officials, whose suspicions were raised as the Kasaragod native choose to travel directly to Thiruvananthapuram, questioned him, the accused claimed that his father was admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and that his entire family was at the hospital.

However, when the officials obtained his father’s mobile number and contacted him, the family was found to be in Kasaragod. Following this, detailed checks were conducted, during which the gold was recovered.