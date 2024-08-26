Gold fraud: Crime Branch squad in search of people behind transactions

A special squad of the District Crime Branch has collected details of around 20 personal bank accounts which were used by Madha Jayakumar, the bank manager suspected to be involved in the Vadakara gold fraud case, in Tamil Nadu to avail gold loan with the stolen ornaments worth ₹17 crore. Efforts are on to collect details of each account holder and expose their role in the crime.

Sources said the 36-year-old suspect, who was arrested from Telangana on August 18 following the bank authorities’ complaint subsequent to a reappraisal process, was frequently in touch with a Tamil Nadu-based business partner to plan the pawning of stolen gold ornaments and invest the money in retail trading. Multiple bank accounts were used as part of facilitating benami transactions and to avoid suspicion, they said.

Within a few days after he was released in Crime Branch custody, around 4.6 kg of lost ornaments that he had pawned at a private bank in Tirupur was recovered. The suspect reportedly replaced 26 kg of gold with fake gold at the Bank of Maharashtra’s Edodi branch near Vadakara. Sources said efforts were on to recover the remaining gold and to extend his police custody.

Meanwhile, CCTV camera visuals at the crime spot, which could have been a crucial piece of evidence in the case, were found deleted. Police sources said efforts were under way to retrieve the deleted visuals from the hard drive.

It was on August 16 that the multi-crore fraud came to light following the bank’s reappraisal process. The fraud took place between June 2021 and July 2024 when the suspect held the post of manager. Though he was transferred to the Palarivattom branch of the bank last July, he left the State without taking charge. The investigation was launched into the fraud following a petition submitted by the newly appointed manager at the Edodi branch.

