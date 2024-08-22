GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold fraud: Crime Branch find online trading details of suspect

Probe underway to track the partners in the business and other details of assets owned by Madhu Jayakumar, the bank manager who was arrested in connection with the incident

Published - August 22, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The District Crime Branch squad probing the ₹17-crore gold fraud by Bank of Maharashtra manager Madhu Jayakumar has found that the man reportedly invested the money in online trading. An employee of a private insurance firm was also found to be a partner in the trade, which he allegedly operated with the support of his wife.

According to police sources, the 34-year-old suspect who was arrested from Telangana on August 17 on the charges of stealing about 26 kg of gold ornaments from Bank of Maharashtra’s Edodi branch in Vadakara and remanded in police custody on Wednesday (August 21), pawned it in various banks in Tamil Nadu for online trading. He was suspected of pawning it in different intervals to avoid any suspicion.  

Recovery of ornaments

The Crime Branch squad also gathered the details of immovable assets, including houses and hotels registered in his name in various parts of Tamil Nadu. Sources said more people suspected of colluding with the bank manager would be interrogated along with the recovery of pawned ornaments.

It was on August 16 that the multi-crore fraud came to light following the bank’s reappraisal process. The suspect, who was recently transferred to Kochi, was reportedly fleeing with about 26 kg of gold ornaments pawned by various individuals. The man reportedly secured the gold after replacing it with fake ornaments.

The investigation was handed over to the District Crime Branch following the direction of senior police officers. A 10-member squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) G. Balachandran was entrusted with the probe.

In the preliminary investigation, it was confirmed that the trickery took place between June 2021 and July 2024. About 40 gold loan accounts were targeted by the suspect, a Tamil Nadu native. Though the suspect denied the allegations in a social media video and held one of his senior officers accountable for the crime, the police were not ready to buy the argument.  

Field-level support

Police sources said he zeroed in on the gold loan accounts opened by some of the affluent borrowers for his plan. Also, he was suspected of getting the field-level support from some of the bank employees which would be brought to light in the next phase of investigation, they said. 

