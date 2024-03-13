GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold, foreign currency seized in three separate incidents at Kochi airport

March 13, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials at the Cochin International Airport have seized Indian currency worth ₹15 lakh, foreign currency worth around ₹1.25 lakh, and over two kilograms of gold in three separate instances since Tuesday.

A passenger from Tamil Nadu bound for Kuala Lumpur was offloaded from the flight based on a tip-off received by the Central Industrial Security Force that he was carrying more than the permissible limit of currency on Tuesday. On examination of his baggage, Indian currency worth ₹15 lakh and foreign currency worth ₹1.25 lakh were seized.

In another incident, 1,051 grams of gold in compound form was seized from a Kasaragod native on his arrival from Dubai. On the basis of profiling done by officers of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, he was intercepted at the exit gate. During examination, gold paste was found hidden between two layers of his vest and underwear.

Another smuggling bid was thwarted when Customs officials intercepted a native of Malappuram at the exit gate on his arrival from Abu Dhabi. Three capsule-shaped packets containing gold in compound form weighing 954 grams were found concealed inside his body.

