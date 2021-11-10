Gold, foreign currency seized at Calicut International Airport

Kozhikode

10 November 2021 17:05 IST

Seizures made in two separate incidents

Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Air Intelligence Unit on Wednesday seized 2.4 kg of gold in compound form from a woman passenger who had tried to smuggle the contraband through the Calicut International Airport.

Officials said that P. Shahana (30) of Malappuram had concealed the gold valued at nearly ₹1 crore inside her undergarments. She had arrived in an Air India Express flight from Sharjah. Shahana was arrested and further investigations were being carried out, they said.

Meanwhile, the Customs, with assistance from officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), seized foreign currency — Omani Riyal and Saudi Riyal — worth ₹30.32 lakh from a passenger bound for Dubai.

The passenger, Abdu Rasheed (49) of Malappuram, had concealed the currency inside the baggage, officials said.