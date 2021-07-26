Gold, cash worth ₹3 crore looted from Palakkad bank

PALAKKAD:

26 July 2021 15:18 IST

In a major heist that took place on the weekend holidays, thieves stole gold and cash worth more than ₹3 crores from a cooperative bank functioning at Chandranagar in Palakkad town.

The heist executed in a professional style was suspected to have taken place on Saturday or Sunday at Marutharoad Cooperative Rural Credit Society Bank functioning on the first floor of a building.

Early estimates found that about seven kilograms of gold jewellery was looted from the bank locker.

Thieves entered the strong room by cutting the grills open with gas cutters. Police said that the thieves had left behind marks of professionalism. It was not clear how much money was stolen.

The bank was lying closed since Friday evening. The heist was noticed when the bank staff opened the bank on Monday morning.

Police said that they were examining the surveillance camera footage available at the bank.