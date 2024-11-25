ADVERTISEMENT

Gold, cash stolen from trader’s house in Kannur

Published - November 25, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KANNUR

₹1 crore cash and 300 sovereigns of gold stolen

The Hindu Bureau

In a major burglary, ₹1 crore and 300 sovereigns of gold were stolen from a trader’s house at Valapattanam.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the residence of K.P. Ashraf, a native of Manna, Valapattanam, while he and his family were attending a wedding in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

The family noticed the burglary upon returning home around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday (November 24). Police investigations suggest the burglary might have taken place on Wednesday (November 20). CCTV footage showed three masked persons breaking the bedroom window grills to enter the house.

