Gold and money seized from smelting unit at Koduvally in Kerala

February 07, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold worth ₹4.11 crore and ₹13.5 lakh in cash from a gold smelting unit at Koduvally here on Tuesday. The team, acting on a tip-off, launched a raid on gold smelting centres in the town known for its jewellery business and took six people into custody, including the owner of a jewellery store. The DRI had received information that gold smuggled through airports was mixed with other substances and smelted in these units. In the raid, the officials also unearthed evidence of gold being smuggled in undergarments and sandals.

