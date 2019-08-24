Gokulam’s win invigorates Kerala football

The stunning victory of Gokulam Kerala over local giant Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday evening in the final of the Durand Cup marks a silver lining in the history of Kerala football.

Not because it was the second time in the 131-year-history of the oldest football tournament in Asia that a Kerala team was winning, but because it came as a short in the arm for Kerala football, especially for club football in the State.

Kerala Blasters, which plays in the more glamorous ISL, may be better known and has more fan followers. But Gokulam Kerala is more of a home-grown club. The great win at Kolkata should increase Gokulam's fan base and boost the morale of the team management.

The promoters who are investing huge amounts need significant trophies like this, especially at a time when the I-League clubs are feeling let down by the All India Football Federation.

The importance of the promoters will become more obvious when we think of the plight of the only team from Kerala that won the Durand Cup – FC Kochin. Kerala's first ever professional club, which had triumphed in 1997, was disbanded after its owners found that it was unsustainable. The fate of FC Kochin's successor, Viva Kerala, was not any different.

Gokulam Kerala is owned by Gokulam Gopalan, one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Kerala. FC Kochin and Viva Kerala were formed by a group of businessmen.

The Gokulam management has invested enough to revamp the team for the new season. The team had disappointed at the last I-League after a promising start. It ended ninth in contrast to the creditable seventh slot on its I-League debut a year before.

The win at the Durand Cup will definitely help Gokulam start its campaign more confidently for the next edition of the I-League, which will kick-off in November. It was indeed an admirable show from the Kerala team in Kolkata.

Riding on a brilliant performance from Trinidad & Tobago star Marcus Joseph – he scored 11 goals including two in the final – Gokulam ended as the most deserving champion. The shock win in the semifinal over another Kolkatan giant, East Bengal, had raised hopes.

Spanish coach Fernando Santiago Valera's boys lived up to those expectations, much to the joy of a football-mad State.