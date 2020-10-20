Going vocal for local

6-member team on 36-day expedition to promote domestic tourism

They are at Kovalam as part of a 36-day expedition throughout the country to promote Domestic Tourism and help revive the tourism industry hit badly by the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Led by Rajiv Shah from Surat, the six-member team of travel agents, moving in two cars, has reached here to spread the message ‘Vocal for Local’ and to persuade citizens to travel within the country.

The team comprising Ritesh Parekh, Sanjay Patel, Nitin Gupta, all from Surat, Pawan Dubey from Mumbai and Thomas Koshy from Ahmedabad, will cover over 18,000 km in 36 days. They will be going to the four corners of the country — Koteshwar in the west, Leh in the north, Tezu in the east and Kanyakumari in south — and capitals of 34 States.

During the trip, they will interact with local travel fraternity. Besides, they are motivating people to begin domestic travel by telling them how hotels and destinations are COVID-ready and looking forward to welcoming guests with utmost health and safety measures.

Mr. Shah said as Unlock is going on in phases and everything was falling back to place, travel industry also deserved the chance to bounce back. As international travel was not possible with flights yet to resume in full gear, only domestic tourism could help revive the industry.

Along with ATTOI, SKHF, IATO, SKAL, KTM, TAAI, SIHRA, KHRA and ADTOI, the Kovalam Hotel Association gave a reception to the team on Tuesday evening in the presence of Shreevats Sanjay, Regional Director, South, India Tourism.