Going strong with a never-say-die attitude

R. Jose, Chengannur Dy.SP

ALAPPUZHA

08 March 2021 00:14 IST

Early failures only urged this police officer to reap successes all way long

People have often proved that failures are stepping stones to success.

When R. Jose from Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram district failed in his Class 10 board exams in 1985, it wasn’t for him to dwell in negativity. He studied privately and cleared the SSLC examination a year after with a third class. He went on to pass pre-degree with a second class and later completed a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Kerala, securing first rank.

Advertising

Advertising

At 50, Mr. Jose, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP), Chegannur, has added one more feather in his cap by earning a doctorate degree, which he received recently from the University of Kerala for his research on Janamaithri Suraksha project.

He says that life was never easy for him, but he confronts obstacles head-on with confidence. “I choose Janamaithri police as my research subject, as I am associated with the police. Although the Janamaithri was launched as a pilot project in 2008, no in-depth studies have been conducted on its impact. It took me six years for the research,” says Mr. Jose who did his PhD under the supervision of Associate Professor C.A. Josukutty, Department of Political Science, University of Kerala.

Janamaithri project

According to the study, the relationship between the police and the public has improved after introduction of Janamaithri project. “Although there is no decrease in the number of cases registered, violent and serious crimes have fallen. Another major finding is that there is considerable improvement in the conviction rate,” the Dy.SP says.

Prior to joining the Kerala police as a sub-inspector in 2003, Mr. Jose, who also holds a bachelor’s degree in Library Science and MPhil in Human Rights, had stints as a clerk in the Rural Development Department and librarian at the University of Kerala. He had worked as a lecturer in a Government College before quitting to continue with the Police Department.

The Dy.SP has to his credit 150 Good Service Entry, besides bagging the Chief Minister’s police medal. He has published 15 articles including in academic journals.