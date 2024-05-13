Goethe-Zentrum to organise free sessions on employment in Germany

The Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi, and the Goethe-Zentrum Thiruvananthapuram have announced a programme to promote migration of skilled workforce to Germany through proper channels.

Sessions on living and working in Germany, in association with ProRecognition under Germany’s Education and Research Ministry, will be held at Goethe-Zentrum Kochi on Thursday and Goethe-Zentrum Thiruvananthapuram on Friday from 3.30 p.m.

Participation is free, and admission is on a first come, first served basis, depending on the availability of seats. Seats are limited at 150 each at both venues. Those interested can register their names at events@goethe-zentrum.org.

Syed Ibrahim, Director, Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum/Kochi and Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kerala, said this is the first in a series of events planned in the State. “This project provides comprehensive information and quality support to help skilled jobseekers from India integrate into the German labour markets,” he said in a statement.

“At these sessions, participants will be able to meet experts and inquire about a wide range of topics like family relocation, school systems, training and leisure.”

Experts from ProRecognition will provide information on success factors for employment in Germany, the documents required, and the steps involved in the recognition process.

Information sessions with other German partners are also part of the programme. These sessions focus on a range of topics from visa requirements to Blue Card eligibility and recognition of professional qualifications to changes in immigration laws.

