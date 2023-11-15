Goethe- Zentrum gets new address in Thiruvananthapuram

November 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Goethe-Zentrum Trivandrum, housing Germany’s language centre and the office of the Honorary Consul, gets a new address in the capital city.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the German House at Jawahar Nagar on Thursday in the presence of Consul General Achim Burkart, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and others.

Part of the worldwide network of Goethe-Institut, the official language and cultural institute of Germany, the Zentrum has been functioning in the city for 15 years now. It is managed by the Indo-German Language and Cultural Society under the Chairmanship of former Kerala Planning Board Member G. Vijayaraghavan.

The centre provides consular assistance to hundreds of people migrating to Germany, including language training and certifying signatures and copies of documents. It now enrols more than 5,600 students yearly, helping them learn German and write the Goethe-Certificate exams.

“Today, not just nurses but thousands of youngsters from across Kerala come to learn and write the exams, a prerequisite for studies and work in Germany,” said Syed Ibrahim, Honorary Consul of Germany and Director, Goethe-Zentrum. “Besides language-related activities, the centre will focus on possibilities of expanding the cultural bridge through various events and programs for the general public.”

Mayor Arya Rajendran, Chief Secretary Venu V. and South Asia Region Director of the Goethe-Institut, Marla Stukenberg are among those expected to participate in the inaugural function.

