God’s own country! Kerala included in list of 52 places to visit in 2023

January 12, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The year 2023 has come up with a lot of hope for everyone all around the world as the last two years were difficult owing to the miseries bestowed by the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic changed the course of everyone’s life and travelling from one place to another was nothing short of a dream for people due to the Covid-induced restrictions.

Unlike the last two years, this year brought much more joy for the people as the Covid cases were on the decline and people travelled their hearts out.

Travelling is something which brings peace and joy to our hearts and it can definitely help us in forgetting our sorrows for a while. When we talk about travelling, we can’t skip talking about God’s own country, Kerala. This place is blessed with some beautiful tourist spots and is definitely one of the best picks for travel.

Also Read | Kerala top choice among foreign tourists, say travel agents

To add more to it, another feather was added to Kerala’s hat when the New York Times report listed the southern Indian State among the 52 places to go in 2023. It need not be mentioned that Kerala is celebrated for its beaches, backwater lagoons, mouth-watering cuisine, and rich cultural traditions including the Vaikathashtami festival.

Apart from all these, there are much more things that attract the eyeballs of tourists including hill stations, commercial cities, hamlets, etc.

The southern State never fails to disappoint the visitors when we talk about beauty and is definitely the top picks among the tourists.

When talking about the charming land, Kumarakom is something that must be mentioned as the serene beauty attracts a fair number of people here. The alluring scenarios, exotic flora and fauna definitely make it one of the loveliest tourist places.

The tourists can try a number of activities here ranging from paddling through jungly canals to weaving rope from coconut fiber. One may even learn to climb a palm tree here.

Visitors in Maravanthuruthu can easily follow a storytelling trail and enjoy every bit of the village street art. They are also open to witness evening the performance of traditional temple dance.

As per the NYT report, one may note that London, Morioka, Palm Springs, and Greenville, among other places, were included in the list of 52 places where one can travel in 2023, and it is a matter of pride for our country. All thanks to God’s own country Kerala and the beauty it beholds.

ADVERTISEMENT