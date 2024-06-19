GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

God of small books

Sathar Adhoor, a novelist and script writer, has been creating miniature books since 2008 to promote reading

Published - June 19, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Sathar Adhoor, writer of miniature books, with his latest work, Salt, which has a length, width, and thickness of 5 mm.

Sathar Adhoor, writer of miniature books, with his latest work, Salt, which has a length, width, and thickness of 5 mm. | Photo Credit: SPL

Sathar Adhoor, who has created many world records, including the Guinness Record, with his miniature books, is trying to set a new record.

Mr. Adhoor, a writer of miniature books, has come up with a book of 5 mm in length, width, and thickness and weighing 90 mg. This book, titled Salt, can be read with naked eyes. It is a short story, he said.

“The story, which has just 12 letters, including the headline, may be the shortest of short stories. The multilingual book contains translations of the story in 70 languages. The book has 72 pages, and each page has the story in a different language. It is designed by Faris Kottle,” said Mr. Adhoor.

Mr. Adhoor’s attempt is to break his own record by creating a book smaller than his book One, a poem collection in one cm length and 5 mm width, which was published in 2012. It had won several records as the smallest book that can be read with naked eyes, he said.

He has planned to send the copies of the book to 35 libraries across the world, including the British Library, the U.K.; the Library of Congress, Washington; and the Shanghai Library, China.

The book has been translated into various languages, including English, Amharic; Armenian; Arabic; Sinhala; Kazakh; Chinese; Burmese; Finish; Korean; Greek; Irish; Persian; and Japanese.

A novelist and script writer, Mr. Adhoor has been creating miniature books with an attempt to promote reading since 2008. He has distributed around 30,000 copies of his miniature works , free of charge, so far.

He entered the Guinness World of Records in 2016 for the largest collection of miniature books, with 3,137 books which have a length ranging between one cm and 5 cm. He entered the Limca Book of Records in 2011. He improved his own record in 2012 and 2013.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.