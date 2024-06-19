God of small books

Sathar Adhoor, who has created many world records, including the Guinness Record, with his miniature books, is trying to set a new record.

Mr. Adhoor, a writer of miniature books, has come up with a book of 5 mm in length, width, and thickness and weighing 90 mg. This book, titled Salt, can be read with naked eyes. It is a short story, he said.

“The story, which has just 12 letters, including the headline, may be the shortest of short stories. The multilingual book contains translations of the story in 70 languages. The book has 72 pages, and each page has the story in a different language. It is designed by Faris Kottle,” said Mr. Adhoor.

Mr. Adhoor’s attempt is to break his own record by creating a book smaller than his book One, a poem collection in one cm length and 5 mm width, which was published in 2012. It had won several records as the smallest book that can be read with naked eyes, he said.

He has planned to send the copies of the book to 35 libraries across the world, including the British Library, the U.K.; the Library of Congress, Washington; and the Shanghai Library, China.

The book has been translated into various languages, including English, Amharic; Armenian; Arabic; Sinhala; Kazakh; Chinese; Burmese; Finish; Korean; Greek; Irish; Persian; and Japanese.

A novelist and script writer, Mr. Adhoor has been creating miniature books with an attempt to promote reading since 2008. He has distributed around 30,000 copies of his miniature works , free of charge, so far.

He entered the Guinness World of Records in 2016 for the largest collection of miniature books, with 3,137 books which have a length ranging between one cm and 5 cm. He entered the Limca Book of Records in 2011. He improved his own record in 2012 and 2013.