Goat specialty centre to come up at Parassala

The Animal Husbandry Department has decided to establish the State’s first Centre of Excellence in Goat at the goat farm at Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The centre was aimed at the conservation of the Malabari goat and supply of Malabari goat kids to farmers, Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Raju said here on Friday. The department also issued orders for establishing the centre at a cost of ₹3.20 crore under the National Livestock Mission.

As per the order dated March 21, ₹70 lakh was earmarked for the purchase of 700 goats under the programme. A sum of ₹2.25 crore was earmarked for civil construction and ₹10 lakh for fodder development. The government also set apart ₹15 lakh for development of IT infrastructure.