GoAir suspends international flights

Airline company GoAir has decided to suspend all its international flights from Kannur International Airport Limited (KIAL) against the backdrop of an outbreak of COVID-19.

The flights will be suspended from March 16 to April 15. However, the airline will be operating its domestic services.

Air India Express is still operating its existing services to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Oman and Bahrain from the airport. The airline is operating a daily service to Sharjah, five services to Abu Dhabi weekly, and three services to Oman and Bahrain. Indigo has already stopped its services to Doha from the airport.