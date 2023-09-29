ADVERTISEMENT

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai honoured

September 29, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

On completing 50 years in his literary pursuit

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan presenting a memento to Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday to honour him on completing 50 years of literary pursuit.

Speakers at a function organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club here on Friday hailed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on completing a milestone of 50 years in his literary pursuit.

Speaking on the occasion, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said Mr. Pillai had authored over 200 books, including poetry, travelogues and political commentary. He said politicians like Mr. Pillai with inclination towards literature and culture would make good leaders as they understood people better.

In his thanksgiving address, Mr. Pillai said the early circumstances in his life and the experiences gained from public life and contact with people had shaped his emergence as a writer. “Man should not be led by emotions. The beauty of democracy lies in diversity,” he said, adding that citizens had a duty to protect the nation’s interests.

Mr. Pillai was presented a shawl at the function. He later inaugurated the PG diploma course of the Institute of Journalism under the Press Club.

Malayala Monorama former editorial director Thomas Jacob, Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan and Director of the Institute Sibi Kattampally were among those present.

CONNECT WITH US