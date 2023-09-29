Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai honoured

September 29, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Speakers at a function organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club here on Friday hailed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on completing a milestone of 50 years in his literary pursuit.

Speaking on the occasion, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said Mr. Pillai had authored over 200 books, including poetry, travelogues and political commentary. He said politicians like Mr. Pillai with inclination towards literature and culture would make good leaders as they understood people better.

In his thanksgiving address, Mr. Pillai said the early circumstances in his life and the experiences gained from public life and contact with people had shaped his emergence as a writer. “Man should not be led by emotions. The beauty of democracy lies in diversity,” he said, adding that citizens had a duty to protect the nation’s interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pillai was presented a shawl at the function. He later inaugurated the PG diploma course of the Institute of Journalism under the Press Club.

Malayala Monorama former editorial director Thomas Jacob, Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan and Director of the Institute Sibi Kattampally were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.