Goa Chief Minister hails Sankara Menon’s role in State’s liberation

April 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has hailed the role of late A.K. Sankara Menon in the Goa Liberation Movement. He was opening a commemoration event organised by the A.K. Sankara Menon Memorial Trust here on Friday.

Mr. Sawant also honoured Janaki Amma, wife of the late freedom fighter from Kozhikode, on the occasion.

Goa is celebrating 60 years of its liberation from the Portuguese.

Mr. Sawant said Goa was on the path of self-sufficiency through its flagship programme ‘Swayam Poorna Goa.’

“We have developed a mechanism of combining the skills and innovations of local people, thus trying to develop the State as a role model for other States,” he added.

He appreciated Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who hails from Kozhikode, for being the ambassador of a strong bonding between Goa and Kerala. “He has bonded with the people of Goa through his extensive visits to every nook and corner of the State, interactions with common people, and financial assistance to those who need medical care.” Mr. Sawant said.

As part of the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Goa, the Chief Minister is reaching out to the families of those who fought for the cause. He had recently honoured the wife of Karnail Singh Benipal of Chandigarh.

Presiding over the function, Mr. Pillai said Sankara Menon was the leader of a group from Kerala that fought for the liberation of Goa. He was also a model social worker and had no qualms about speaking the truth, the Governor added.

Two books by Mr. Pillai — “Striking a Chord” and “Project Sovereign” — were released on the occasion. Eminent writer T. Padmanabhan and BJP national secretary Sathya Kumar spoke.

The A.K. Sankara Menon awards were presented to gastro surgeon O.V. Sudheer, Adv. Arjun Sreedhar, and actor Unni Mukundan