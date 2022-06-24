Go First to operate to Abu Dhabi from Kochi

Go First, formerly GoAir, has announced the introduction of direct flights between Kochi and Abu Dhabi thrice a week from June 28.

The inaugural flight will depart from Kochi at 8.05 p.m. and arrive at Abu Dhabi at 10.40 p.m. The return flight will depart from Abu Dhabi at 11:40 p.m. (local time) and arrive at Kochi at 5.10 a.m.