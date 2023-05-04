Go First crisis to hit Kerala, close to 100 weekly services to be cancelled

May 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Go First crisis is likely to hit Kerala badly as the airline has close to 100 weekly services from the State to various domestic and international destinations.

The Wadia Group-owned airline that filed a voluntary insolvency petition has cancelled all its services till May 9. If it cancels all the services for a long period, the Kannur international airport will be the worst hit as the airline operates close to 240 services from there a month.

At the Cochin international airport, it has 35 weekly departures and arrivals — three daily domestic services to Mumbai and Bengaluru and four international flights to Muscat and Abu Dhabi. From Kannur, it has been operating eight daily services to Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Dammam and Muscat and one domestic service to Mumbai.

The Centre had granted the airport ‘point of call’ status, a requirement for foreign airlines to conduct operations to and from the airport. Besides Go First, Air India Express and IndiGo have been holding regular services from the airport. With Go First cancelling its services, the prospects of the Kannur airport, which has been reeling under heavy loss right from the beginning, will be hit further.

A senior airline officer told The Hindu that the cancellation of Go First services would further reduce the number of seats available on some key routes from Kerala, resulting in a rise in airfares on some routes. However, a big jump in fares is unlikely as the international and domestic services from the State are dominated by Air India Express and IndiGo respectively, he said.

Though at present the airline has announced cancellation of its services till May 9, the chances for its early revival seem bleak, according to aviation experts.