GO bars dress codes for college teachers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 November 2021 21:07 IST

Move follows attempts by certain institutions to impose rules

The State Government on Friday issued a sternly worded order that barred college managements from imposing dress codes on teachers. The direction comes amid complaints raised by the teaching community who have cried foul over attempts made by college authorities in dictating their choice of attire at workplace.

‘Their choice, comfort’

Lashing out at attempts to impose archaic and regressive moralistic views on teachers, especially women, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu such tendencies could not be tolerated in a civilised society. All employees of educational institutions in the State were free to wear outfits of their choice and comfort, she added.

In a statement, Dr. Bindu said the order was issued following efforts by certain higher education institutions to impose dress codes. No rule required women teachers to wear saris to their work place, the order stated.

