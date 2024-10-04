GO abolishing self-disbursement privileges sparks protest by teachers

The Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (KPCTA) has condemned the recent government order (GO) abolishing the self-drawing and disbursement privileges of college Principals and has announced a protest on October 25.

Association State president R. Arunkumar said the order was indicative of the government’s anti-teacher stance and its detrimental approach towards aided colleges.

He added that self-drawing and disbursement privileges were originally granted to facilitate timely salary disbursements and benefits to college staff. However, the recent order has introduced increased bureaucratic hurdles, exacerbating existing challenges faced by teachers in the private college sector

Mr. Arunkumar took strong exception to the government’s handling of salary-related issues, including the alleged denial of salary arrears, dearness allowance, MPhil and PhD increments, and surrender benefits. He described the latest decision to delay salaries as “highly objectionable and part of a broader pattern of mismanagement.”

“The move aims to blame the financial crisis on employees, while the government remains wasteful and misuses funds,” he alleged.

In a statement, the State leadership called upon all affected teachers to participate in the protest, emphasising the importance of standing up for their rights.

The KPCTA State committee has vowed to oppose any efforts by the government to delay salaries by withholding dues and other benefits. The upcoming protest aims to unite teachers in their struggle for the restoration of their rights and timely compensation, according to a press release.