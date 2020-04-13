GMC to open COVID-19 sample testing unit

In a major boost to the COVID-19 prevention activities in the district, the authorities are set to open a blood and swab sample testing facility at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Kottayam.

Equipment, including testing kits, RNI Extraction kits, and Polymarised Chain Reaction Machine, required for the unit have already been brought to the hospital. The training for the staff too has been completed.

The unit, which would most likely open by the end of next week, would have the capacity to test 50 samples at a time, said T.K. Jayakumar, Superintendent of the GMC.

The district Health department on Monday opened a special kiosk for sample collection at the Kottayam general hospital. The kiosk enables collection of samples without using Personal Protective Equipments within just two minutes.

The kiosk, made of aluminium, MICA and glass, is designed as a cabin that is closed from four sides with an opening on one side. The person being tested is seated outside a glass wall through which two rubber gloves are attached outside. The health worker has to insert a hand in the rubber gloves and collect samples from the patients. The rubber gloves and cabin is disinfected after each sample collection. The authorities are also exploring possibilities of establishing similar walk-in kiosks at the General Hospitals in Pala, Changanassery and Kanjirappally, besides the Taluk Hospital at Vaikom.