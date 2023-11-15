GMC Kozhikode leading in KUHS arts fest

November 15, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Government Medical College (GMC), Kozhikode, cruised ahead of others with 102 points on the third day of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) interzone arts festival being held on Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College campus at Kottakkal on Tuesday.

GMC, Kollam, was in the second position with 61 points and VPSV Ayurveda College in the third position with 50 points. Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, was in the fourth place with 45 points and TD Medical College (TDMC), Alappuzha, in the fifth place with 26 points.

Amal Krishna V. and team from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Kolkali. Vismaya Viswanath and team from Ahalia Ayurveda Medical College, Palakkad, won the first prize in skit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samreen Sattar from GMC, Kollam, won the first prize in English extempore and English elocution. Neha George from Ahalia School of Pharmacy, Palakkad, won the first prize in Malayalam extempore. Diya Treza Thomas from GMC, Kollam, won the first prize in Malayalam elocution. Sikha Pande from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, won the first prize in Hindi elocution. Mohit Mahai from GMC, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in Hindi extempore.

Arya A.R. from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, won the first prize in mono act. Mohammed Falah T. and team from JDT Islam College of Nursing won the first prize in Duffmuttu. Devika Harikumar from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, won the first prize in Western solo.

Arundhati Mohan from Caritas College of Nursing, Kottayam, won the first prize in cartooning. Ajeel Mohammed from GMC, Ernakulam, won the first prize in digital painting. Salman Faris K. and team from MES College of Nursing won the first prize in Arabana muttu. Abhirami R. from Vishnu Ayurveda College, Shoranur, won the first prize in caricature. Vaishnavi P.M. from VPSV Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, won the first prize in Sanskrit short story writing.

Malavika Suresh from Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pariyaram, won the first prize in mimicry. Shama Srin, Aysha Shimna and Naswa RP from Malik Dinar College of Pharmacy, Kasargod, won the first prize in Mehandi designing.

Archa Jojo from Vishnu Ayurveda College won the first prize in Gazal (women). Anand Jit D. from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first in Gazal (men). Atulya C. Santhosh and team from VPSV Ayurveda College won the first prize in Thiruvathira.

Sreya S. Menon from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Mapilapattu. Vipin Shobi and team from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, won the first prize in mime. Sandra David from Government Nursing College, Kannur, won the first prize in Hindi versification.

Nihil Sadik V. and team from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Vattappattu. Abel John and team from Sree Anjaneya College of Paramedical Sciences, Modakkallur, won the first prize in western group song.

Ranjita P.R. from Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in Aksharaslokam. Christine Nita Abraham from Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in wind instrument (western).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.