GMC Kozhikode leading in KUHS arts fest

November 15, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College team that won the first prize in Installation at the KUHS interzone arts festival at VPSV Ayurveda College campus at Kottakkal.

The Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College team that won the first prize in Installation at the KUHS interzone arts festival at VPSV Ayurveda College campus at Kottakkal. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Government Medical College (GMC), Kozhikode, cruised ahead of others with 102 points on the third day of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) interzone arts festival being held on Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier (VPSV) Ayurveda College campus at Kottakkal on Tuesday.

Two fancy dress contestants of contrasting themes having a chat before the competition. When one is in Avatar make-up, the other is in Theyyam make-up.

Two fancy dress contestants of contrasting themes having a chat before the competition. When one is in Avatar make-up, the other is in Theyyam make-up. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

GMC, Kollam, was in the second position with 61 points and VPSV Ayurveda College in the third position with 50 points. Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, was in the fourth place with 45 points and TD Medical College (TDMC), Alappuzha, in the fifth place with 26 points.

The team from Government Medical College, Kollam, that won the second prize in skit.

The team from Government Medical College, Kollam, that won the second prize in skit. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Amal Krishna V. and team from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Kolkali. Vismaya Viswanath and team from Ahalia Ayurveda Medical College, Palakkad, won the first prize in skit.

The students of Government Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur, celebrate after winning the first prize in mime.

The students of Government Ayurveda Medical College, Kannur, celebrate after winning the first prize in mime. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Samreen Sattar from GMC, Kollam, won the first prize in English extempore and English elocution. Neha George from Ahalia School of Pharmacy, Palakkad, won the first prize in Malayalam extempore. Diya Treza Thomas from GMC, Kollam, won the first prize in Malayalam elocution. Sikha Pande from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, won the first prize in Hindi elocution. Mohit Mahai from GMC, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in Hindi extempore.

A music competition in progress at the arts festival.

A music competition in progress at the arts festival. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Arya A.R. from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, won the first prize in mono act. Mohammed Falah T. and team from JDT Islam College of Nursing won the first prize in Duffmuttu. Devika Harikumar from Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College, Ollur, won the first prize in Western solo.

Arundhati Mohan from Caritas College of Nursing, Kottayam, won the first prize in cartooning. Ajeel Mohammed from GMC, Ernakulam, won the first prize in digital painting. Salman Faris K. and team from MES College of Nursing won the first prize in Arabana muttu. Abhirami R. from Vishnu Ayurveda College, Shoranur, won the first prize in caricature. Vaishnavi P.M. from VPSV Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, won the first prize in Sanskrit short story writing.

Participants of a skit team with the model of a buffalo at the KUHS interzone arts festival at Kottakkal on Tuesday.

Participants of a skit team with the model of a buffalo at the KUHS interzone arts festival at Kottakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Malavika Suresh from Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pariyaram, won the first prize in mimicry. Shama Srin, Aysha Shimna and Naswa RP from Malik Dinar College of Pharmacy, Kasargod, won the first prize in Mehandi designing.

Archa Jojo from Vishnu Ayurveda College won the first prize in Gazal (women). Anand Jit D. from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first in Gazal (men). Atulya C. Santhosh and team from VPSV Ayurveda College won the first prize in Thiruvathira.

Sreya S. Menon from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Mapilapattu. Vipin Shobi and team from Government Ayurveda College, Kannur, won the first prize in mime. Sandra David from Government Nursing College, Kannur, won the first prize in Hindi versification.

Nihil Sadik V. and team from GMC, Kozhikode, won the first prize in Vattappattu. Abel John and team from Sree Anjaneya College of Paramedical Sciences, Modakkallur, won the first prize in western group song.

Ranjita P.R. from Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in Aksharaslokam. Christine Nita Abraham from Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, won the first prize in wind instrument (western).

