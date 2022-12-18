GMC Kollam to be made more patient-friendly

December 18, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hospital Development Society general body of Government Medical College, Kollam, has decided to improve the facilities and make services more patient friendly.

While there has been many complaints about the shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the hospital it was also alleged that no upgradations or additions were made even after the passing out of the first batch of students.

Reportedly, posts as per the conditions of the National Medical Commission have not been allotted till date. According to the general body headed by S. Jayalal, MLA and District Collector Afsana Parveen, the construction work of HDS pharmacy has started and the recruitment process for the vacancies of nurse and pharmacist has been completed. Biometric punching will be introduced in the hospital shortly and visiting passes will be issued from January following the system at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

While CT scan facility will be made available 24 hours a day, the possibilities for neurology and nephrology departemnts will be explored. At present the construction work of the operation theatre in the cardiothoracic department is in the final stage. Work is also under way to install street lights around the hospital while the construction of critical care hospital block, trauma care block and infectious disease block has started.

The general body has also directed to hold monthly meetings of the monitoring committee to assess the progress of works and submit reports.

The departments concerned have been tasked to resolve drinking water and sanitation issues immediately. Medical College Principal Dr. Linette J Morris, Superintendent Dr A.H. Gopakumar and people’s representatives attended the meeting.