GM to inspect railway stations

KANNUR

20 December 2021 23:25 IST

Sudhakaran to submit petition to official; Unnithan to raise passengers’ concerns

After a gap of two years, the General Manager of Southern Railway would be inspecting Railway stations between Mangaluru and Kannur to assess the safety of the track and bridges and to ascertain passenger amenities on Tuesday.

John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railway, would be travelling with 120 officials. The train would leave Mangaluru at 3 p.m. and is scheduled to reach Kannur by 6.30 p.m.

They would end the visit at the Kannur railway station, which looked spic and span to welcome the officials. As part of their visit, a herbal garden would be inaugurated at the station. It has also been planned to provide free mask to passengers, who fail to carry or lose their masks while travelling in the train.

Member of Parliament K. Sudhakaran would submit a petition to the General Manager to address concerns and issues affecting the passengers travelling from Kannur railway station.

The demand to extend the unreserved Shoranur-Kannur MEMU train to Kasaragod would be taken up with the officials. Passengers have been demanding that the train, which is kept idle for nine hours at the Kannur station after reaching here at 9.10 a.m., should be extended to Kasaragod. In the absence of passenger trains, including from Kannur to Kozhikode, Kannur to Cheruvathur and Mangaluru to Kozhikode, the extension of MEMU train would help passengers commute for work and education to Kasaragod and Mangaluru.

The issue of unreserved coaches in most of the trains plying between Kannur, Mangaluru, and Kozhikode would also be taken up.

Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan said that he had briefed the GM’s team on the issues and complaints regarding various railway stations.

He said that there was a strong demand to extend the MEMU service and Kannur Alappuzha Executive from Kannur to Mangaluru.

Mr. Unnithan said extension of this train to Mangaluru had not been considered yet.

He said people were having a difficult time as there was no train to Mangaluru from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. Two or three trains should be introduced on these routes during the day, he demanded.