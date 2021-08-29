Glued to their names, a slice of Malabar Rebellion

Pookkottur is a common surname of residents of that village, courtesy a battle fought a century ago.

The people of Pookkottur, which saw a crucial battle between the Moplahs and the British on August 26, 1921, as part of the Malabar Rebellion, take a great deal of pride in their village. Dozens carry its name as their surname.

Even as the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) started moves to delete 387 Moplah martyrs of the Malabar Rebellion from the list of freedom fighters, the people of Pookkottur celebrated on Thursday the centenary of the ‘bloodiest engagement’ of the Moplah-British battles. As per eyewitness accounts, 400 Moplahs and four British soldiers lost their lives in the battle.

There are about five dozen people, known and lesser known, living in Pookkottur and nearby, with the surname. The Hindu could meet at least a dozen of them in less than half-an-hour at Pookkottur.

“I took it 35 years ago as I had much interest and pride in my village,” said Abdussamad Pookkottur, Islamic orator and State secretary of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS). Shihab Pookkottur, State secretary of the Jamat-e-Islami, echoes similar feelings. Another Shihab Pookkottur, who is physically challenged, is popular as a motivational speaker.

Hasan Saqafi Pookkottur is a young Islamic scholar, while Mujeeb Pookkottur is popular among Gulf expatriates as a leader of the Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC). On the list are teachers, student leaders, politicians and artists.

‘Politically correct’

Sashi Pookkottur is a non-Moplah Congress leader who took the surname many years ago. “It is politically correct and sensible to have Pookkottur as our surname at a time when the government is hastening to delete 387 Moplah martyrs from the list of freedom fighters. We are happy to be known by this historic place,” said Shihab, also the State coordinator of the Kerala Muslim Heritage Foundation.

“Many times, people have asked me, ‘Oh, you are from Pookkottur’. It is a great feeling,” said the motivator Shihab.

All of them are saddened by the Sangh Parivar move to portray the Malabar Rebellion as a communal riot. “We are proud of our land. Without love for our land and communal harmony, our country cannot develop. We are saddened by the recent happenings in the country,” said Abdussamad.