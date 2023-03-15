Global workshop on ecosystems and nature-based solutions

March 15, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Thrissur

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Commission on Ecosystem Management and the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) are jointly organising an international workshop on ‘Ecosystems and Nature-based Solutions emphasising the Ecosystems in Asia’ at KFRI, Peechi, here on March 16 and 17. The workshop is organised in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations of the KFRI.

According to the organisers, the objective of the workshop is to bring together experts and stakeholders from various ecosystems in Asia and those who are part of the development of the Red List of Ecosystems guidelines and nature-based solutions standards to discuss the key challenges that need to be addressed jointly.

The workshop will be organised as a series of talks, open sessions, and group discussions. It will be attended by Stewart Magginis, Deputy Director General of IUCN; steering committee members of the IUCN Commission on Ecosystem Management (CEM), including chair of the commission Angela Andrade.

David Keith, head of IUCN CEM Red List of Ecosystems Thematic Group, will lead the session on red listing of ecosystems.

There will be presentations on ecosystems at mangroves, the Western Ghats and other ecosystems, besides sessions on nature-based solutions, urban alliance, climate concerns, restoration, and ecosystem governance, including national biodiversity strategy and action plans.

The inaugural session on Thursday will be attended by V.P. Sudheer, executive vice-president, Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment; Krishnakumar IFS, former head of the Forest Force, Tamil Nadu; and other senior members of the IUCN secretariat.