Global webinar to mark World Zoonosis Day

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), in association with the Department of Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, is organising an international webinar on “Road map for the prevention and control of dog-mediated rabies” on Tuesday and Wednesday to mark World Zoonosis Day.

Vice Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath will inaugurate the programme at 9.30 a.m. “The webinar focuses on the importance of rabies as a neglected tropical disease with special emphasis on the prevention and control programmes ultimately aiming at its elimination by 2030”, the organisers said in a release here.

The webinar, consisting of six scientific sessions, will be handled by experts across the globe who specialised in the field of dog-mediated rabies.

The webinar will be hosted through Zoom online platform. Apart from the webinar, the Department of Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine of the varsity will organise a vaccination programme against rabies for pet animals and publish a compendium of invited lectures and research/scientific/clinical articles, the organisers said.