Global Travel Market to be held in Thiruvananthapuram in September

June 03, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Global Travel Market (GTM), a trade show envisaged to transform the tourism sector, is scheduled to begin on September 27 at the Greenfield International Convention Center in Kariavattom, Thiruvananthapuram.

The four-day trade show will present an unparalleled networking and collaboration opportunity for the tourism industry, attracting over a thousand travel company representatives and tourism professionals from India and around the world, said a release here on Saturday.

With the scheduled participation of corporate professionals and industry leaders, GTM is set to drive innovation and growth. Showcasing approximately 200 stalls, the GTM will feature a diverse range of participants, including hotels, resorts, tourism boards, hotel suppliers, and a dedicated pavilion for Ayurveda and Wellness promotion. This platform will provide valuable exposure and business opportunities for all stakeholders.

The inauguration of the event will be held at the Leela Raviz, Kovalam, coinciding with World Tourism Day. From September 28 to 30, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in expert seminars, presentations, and sessions covering various industry topics. An exclusive corporate speed networking session has been planned on September 28, facilitating meaningful connections between over 100 corporate officials.

Additionally, travel operators can participate in different FAM (familiarisation) trips tailored to their interests. The GTM is organised by Tavaz Ventures and South Kerala Hoteliers Forum, in association with South India Hotels and Restaurant Association, Kerala Tourism, Kerala Tourism Development Association, and Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry. More details are available at gtmt2023@gmail.com/mob +91 9947733339.