ADVERTISEMENT

Global surfing festival marks Varkala’s spot as a prime surfing destination

April 01, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

65 domestic and foreign contestants participated in country’s first global surfing fete in 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day International Surfing Festival, organised on the Varkala Edava Beach by the Department of Tourism, concluded on Sunday, showcasing Varkala’s potential to become a premier surfing destination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event saw the participation of talented surfers and water-sports enthusiasts. In all, 65 domestic and foreign contestants participated in the event, which was the first international surfing festival to be hosted by the country this year. The event was organised in association with the International Surfing Association, the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS), District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Surfing Federation of India. International Surfing Association (ISA) representative Rory Symes from Australia was the head judge of the competitions, held from 6 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. every day from March 29 to 31. Competitions were held in Under-16 (boys) and Surfing Open (men and women) categories.

The winners

Kerala Tourism Secretary Biju K. and actor-cum-surfing athlete Sudev Nair gave away the prizes to the winners at the valedictory function held on Sunday. Kishore Kumar bagged the first prize in the Surfing Groms (Under-16) category while Tain Arun and Prahlad Sriram won the second and third prizes respectively. In the Surfing Women’s Open category, Kamali P. won the first prize and Sandhya Arun got the second prize. Ishitha Malavya won the third prize. Ramesh Mudhihal was the winner of the Surfing Men’s Open category. Hareesh M. got the second prize and Srikanth D. won the third prize.

The event marked Kerala as a premier surfing destination in the country, besides promoting Varkala’s high potential as a global water-sports hub. It provided an opportunity for water-sports enthusiasts to get a first-hand experience and practise surfing, said a release issued by the Tourism department here on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US