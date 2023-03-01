Global seminar on Patent Cooperation Treaty at CTCRI on March 3

March 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An international seminar on the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) will be held at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI ) here on March 3.

It is being organised by the Indian Patent Office (IP) in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and is one of the three PCT Roving Seminars in India to promote the awareness in respect of protecting the intellectual property and innovations globally.

Experts from WIPO and IP offices will present an overview of the PCT system and its advantages for the applicants, the Patent Offices, and the public. The roving seminars will also be the occasion to help Indian users to create their accounts and to access the ePCT system and other patent tools, which allow users to file and manage their international applications online.

Lisa Jorgenson, Deputy Director General, Patents and Technology Sector, WIPO, and Christine Bonvallet, Director, PCT International, Cooperation Division, Patents and Technology Sector, WIPO, will address the participants. G. Byju, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, will deliver the presidential address.