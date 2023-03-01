ADVERTISEMENT

Global seminar on Patent Cooperation Treaty at CTCRI on March 3

March 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

An international seminar on the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) will be held at the Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI ) here on March 3.

It is being organised by the Indian Patent Office (IP) in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and is one of the three PCT Roving Seminars in India to promote the awareness in respect of protecting the intellectual property and innovations globally.

Experts from WIPO and IP offices will present an overview of the PCT system and its advantages for the applicants, the Patent Offices, and the public. The roving seminars will also be the occasion to help Indian users to create their accounts and to access the ePCT system and other patent tools, which allow users to file and manage their international applications online.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Jorgenson, Deputy Director General, Patents and Technology Sector, WIPO, and Christine Bonvallet, Director, PCT International, Cooperation Division, Patents and Technology Sector, WIPO, will address the participants. G. Byju, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, will deliver the presidential address.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US