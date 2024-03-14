Global recognition for Sneharamam project

March 14, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Sneharamam’ project undertaken by the National Service Scheme (NSS) units under the Higher Education department has won global recognition.

It has been chosen for an award instituted by the World Records Union for having set a record for converting 3,000 rubbish dump sites to gardens as part of the initiative. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu received the certificate and medal from the union’s panel comprising adjudicator Christopher T. Craft and world record curator Prejish Nirbhaya at her office on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.