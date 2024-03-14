ADVERTISEMENT

Global recognition for Sneharamam project

March 14, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Sneharamam’ project undertaken by the National Service Scheme (NSS) units under the Higher Education department has won global recognition.

It has been chosen for an award instituted by the World Records Union for having set a record for converting 3,000 rubbish dump sites to gardens as part of the initiative. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu received the certificate and medal from the union’s panel comprising adjudicator Christopher T. Craft and world record curator Prejish Nirbhaya at her office on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US