Global recognition for Sneharamam project

March 14, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Sneharamam’ project undertaken by the National Service Scheme (NSS) units under the Higher Education department has won global recognition.

It has been chosen for an award instituted by the World Records Union for having set a record for converting 3,000 rubbish dump sites to gardens as part of the initiative. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu received the certificate and medal from the union’s panel comprising adjudicator Christopher T. Craft and world record curator Prejish Nirbhaya at her office on Thursday.