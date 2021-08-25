Global recognition for Responsible Tourism Mission

Its State coordinator on panel to choose WTM awards

In a significant achievement, K. Rupesh Kumar, State Coordinator of the Responsible Tourism Mission in Kerala, has been selected to the judging panel of the World Travel Mart (WTM) Global Responsible Tourism awards.

This is for the first time that an Indian is finding a place in the list of international juries for the selection of these awards, which recognises the businesses and destinations that are contributing to more sustainable and responsible tourism industry.

Chairman of the panel

Harold Goodwin is the chairman of the jury panel.

Mr. Kumar, a pioneer in responsible tourism practices, has played an important role in developing a unique village tourism model in Kerala with the support of the State Tourism Department.

A recipient of the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at WTM 2020, he was nominated as the ‘World Responsible Tourism Leader’ in 2019 and ‘Indian Responsible Tourism Leader’, last year.

The categories of awards this year are Decarbonising Travel & Tourism; Sustaining Employees and Communities through the Pandemic; Destinations building back better post-Covid; Increasing Diversity in Tourism: How Inclusive is our Industry; Reducing Plastic Waste in the Environment; Growing the Local Economic Benefit.

The last date for submission of application for the responsible tourism awards is August 31, 2021.