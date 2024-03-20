Global recognition for haemophilia treatment centre at district hospital

March 20, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The haemophilia treatment centre at District Hospital, Aluva, has won global recognition from the World Federation of Haemophilia for coordination and quality data collection as per the protocols of World Blood Disorder Registry.

This was an acknowledgement of the activities undertaken by the State for haemophilia patients, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said here.

The State has been collecting the accurate data of haemophilia patients and monitoring their treatment and follow-up care. The treatment programme of haemophilia patients is highly individualised.

Directory of patients

For the first time, the State has prepared a district-wise directory of haemophilia patients. The State has also taken a comprehensive and coordinated approach to the treatment of other blood-related disorders such as sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia and has set up a portal, “Asha dhara” and a mobile app for the same.

At present, 2000 patients have registered in the web portal and are seeking treatment. The portal helps in storing all treatment details of individuals and handing them over to the respective district hospitals. The app also helps in procuring drugs at the district- and State-levels and in taking many administrative decisions.

In 96 centres

Haemophilia treatment is given in 96 centres in Kerala through the Asha dhara portal, from the taluk and district hospital, up till the medical colleges.

Apart from providing factor (clotting factor) to those who are factor-deficient, there are facilities in every district to check the inhibitor level in blood, activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate therapy and monoclonal antibody therapy. Physiotherapy for haemophilia is also available at the district-level.