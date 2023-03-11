HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Global programme for the 55+ launched at MGU

University of the Third Age, an international movement launched in 1973, aims at guiding people over 55 to come together, have fun, and stay active

March 11, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The University of the Third Age (U3A), a programme that seeks to guide those aged above 55 years into a happy third phase of their life, began at the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, on Saturday.

University Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas inaugurated the programme at a function held here. International Association of Universities of the Third Age president Francia Velas attended as a special guest via online.

Movement’s origins

According to the varsity authorities, around 300 people from different walks of life participated in the event. The U3A is an international movement whose aims are the education and stimulation of mainly retired members of the community. It provides a platform for people over 55 to come together, have fun, and stay active. They will also get an opportunity to share their knowledge, experience and skills for the benefit of society and acquire new knowledge.

The movement, which started in France at the Faculty of Social Sciences in Toulouse in 1973, is now active in over 20 countries. It is for the first time that U3A is being conducted in a university in India. U3A will function as an extension programme of MG University, which will establish a special mechanism called Secretariat for coordinating its activities.

As resource persons

The project seeks to utilise the services of members of the U3A community as resource persons in various activities of the varsity.

The programme also envisages various activities to ensure the physical and mental health of the elderly, their lifestyle modification, and formulation of welfare schemes. “The U3A will help build confidence among members and make effective communication between generations,” Prof. Thomas said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.