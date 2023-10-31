HamberMenu
‘Global powers should step in to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza’

October 31, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Syed Mohammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, opening an event to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Syed Mohammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, opening an event to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Syed Mohammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president, Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, the influential Sunni scholars’ forum, has sought the intervention of global powers to solve the genocide of Palestinians by Israel in Gaza.

He was opening an event organised by the Samastha to express solidarity with the Palestinian people at the Muthalakkulam ground here on Tuesday.

The Thangal said that there had been protests worldwide against the murder of hapless women, children, and senior citizens in Gaza. “What the world wants is peace, and the global powers should join hands for the purpose.” He pointed out that the refuge given to Jews had become a bane for Palestine. The Thangal urged Muslims to observe prayers to end the genocide.

Umar Faizy Mukkom, secretary, Samastha, said that it was regretful that India had backtracked from its traditional stand of supporting Palestine. Sathar Panthallur, State vice-president, Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation, criticised a section of the media which carried reports insinuating that the Palestine-Israel tension began only on October 7 this year. India was one of the countries that had earlier opposed a United Nations resolution recognising Israel. “However, it was pitiful that we abstained from voting when a resolution calling for a ceasefire was presented recently,” he added.

