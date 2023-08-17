HamberMenu
Global Pookkalam contest website launched

Participants can submit entries online from any part of the world up to September 16

August 17, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the Onam season round the corner, the website for Kerala Tourism’s Global Pookkalam contest Season-3 was launched here on Thursday. ‘Viswa Manavikathayude Loka Ona Pookkalam’, is the theme of the floral decoration competition, for which the participants can submit entries online from any part of the world up to September 16.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the website at a function held in his chamber by handing over the image of the home page to Kerala Tourism Secretary K Biju. Individuals, organisations and communities across the world can participate in the floral decoration competition being held online as part of the Onam celebrations. The participants can upload photos of floral decoration on the website of Kerala Tourism https://www.keralatourism.org/contest/pookkalam2023 .

Prizes for three entries

Three entries selected by the judging panel from different categories will be given attractive prizes and all contestants will get a participation certificate. The first edition of the Global Pookkalam contest was held in 2021. The Minister said the aim of the Global Pookkalam contest is to bring together Malayalis across the world, on the occasion of the Onam festival. The previous editions of the virtual event had generated a huge response from Malayalis world over and turned out to be a friendly gathering.

“Onam is a festival that celebrates the values of equality and fraternity, which are close to our lives. The scope of new technology has opened before the world the possibilities to join together as one family. Through this online contest, Kerala Tourism intends to set a platform to bring together Malayalis world over”, the Minister said. Global Pookkalam contest will add more colour to the festivities, besides promoting the cherished values of humanity as symbolised by Onam, said Mr. Biju. 

