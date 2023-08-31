ADVERTISEMENT

Global photography fest from September 1

August 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greenstorm Global Photography Festival will open on September 1 and run until April 22, 2024.

The 15th edition of the event is organised jointly by the Greenstorm Foundation and the G20 Global Land Initiative Coordination Office of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The fest is part of a series of activities undertaken by the G20 Global Land Initiative to raise global awareness about land restoration, according to a release issued here.

The top two awards for photos taken with a mirrorless camera (DSLR) and with a mobile phone will receive cash prizes of USD 10,000 and 3,000 respectively. Under the theme of ‘Beautiful Landscapes’ this year, the festival aims to celebrate the beauty of the land around us to foster dialogue and inspire action in landscape restoration. Photographers can submit their entries via the competition portal www.greenstorm.green from September 1 to 30, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

photography

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US