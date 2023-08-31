Global photography fest from September 1

August 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Greenstorm Global Photography Festival will open on September 1 and run until April 22, 2024.

The 15th edition of the event is organised jointly by the Greenstorm Foundation and the G20 Global Land Initiative Coordination Office of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The fest is part of a series of activities undertaken by the G20 Global Land Initiative to raise global awareness about land restoration, according to a release issued here.

The top two awards for photos taken with a mirrorless camera (DSLR) and with a mobile phone will receive cash prizes of USD 10,000 and 3,000 respectively. Under the theme of ‘Beautiful Landscapes’ this year, the festival aims to celebrate the beauty of the land around us to foster dialogue and inspire action in landscape restoration. Photographers can submit their entries via the competition portal www.greenstorm.green from September 1 to 30, it said.